Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.64.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of -78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.