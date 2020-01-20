Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Q BioMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS QBIO opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

