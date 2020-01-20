Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $26.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.02 EPS.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $249.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.