Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of BSM opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.