Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $188,670,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

