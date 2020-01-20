Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Issued By William Blair

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Covetrus in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CVET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $59,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

