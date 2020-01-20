Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Increased by Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $5.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $25.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $27.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

NYSE:GS opened at $249.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

