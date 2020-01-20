Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS Increased by Oppenheimer (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.09 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. AltaCorp Capital downgraded ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

OGI opened at C$4.26 on Monday. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $706.63 million and a P/E ratio of -62.65.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

