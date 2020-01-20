Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $76.96 on Monday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after buying an additional 1,311,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 381,575 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,017,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Lumentum by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 188,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

