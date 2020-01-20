Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunoco in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of SUN opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

