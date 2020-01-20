Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $323.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $196.60 and a 12 month high of $324.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,096 shares of company stock valued at $56,758,009 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $18,541,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

