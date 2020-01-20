Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

VMC stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 38,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

