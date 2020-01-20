Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Boosted by Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of KPTI opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 369,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,552,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

