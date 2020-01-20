Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of QRVO opened at $114.74 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

