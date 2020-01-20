Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter worth $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

