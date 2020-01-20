Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Magna International in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Magna International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 7.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 15.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

