Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

RYN opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,041,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rayonier by 43.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

