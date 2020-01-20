Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Embraer (ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In October 2019, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed merger between Boeing and Embraer, under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the transaction may reduce competition in the commercial aircraft market. This, in turn, has delayed the expected closure of the commercial aircraft joint venture, until early 2020, from its scheduled closure by the end of 2019. In case of any adverse ruling from this investigation, the merger deal might get stalled, hurting the commercial business unit of Embraer. Moreover, the company has underperformed its industry in past year. The company operates in a highly competitive commercial aircraft manufacturing industry. However, Embraer continues to witness strong demand for its E-jets and thereby booked notable orders in recent times.”

12/30/2019 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE ERJ opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.05. Embraer SA has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

