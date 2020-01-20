Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/16/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – TD Ameritrade had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/1/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s focus on increasing client assets and to strengthen overall business through introduction of innovative trading platforms is commendable. Also, the company's association with TD Bank supports cross-selling opportunities. Yet, rising costs due to ongoing investments in technology and advertising costs have been impacting bottom-line growth unfavorably. Also, its decision to eliminate commissions for stocks, ETFs and options trades is likely to affect revenue growth. Notably, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade announced merger, creating behemoth of a discount brokerage and RIA custodian.”

12/9/2019 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/4/2019 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/26/2019 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

11/26/2019 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/23/2019 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

