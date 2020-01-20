Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $385.94 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.64 and a 200-day moving average of $322.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

