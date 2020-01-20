Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Renasant has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

