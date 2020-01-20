Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

LON RTO opened at GBX 474.10 ($6.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 443.32. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 475.50 ($6.25).

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

