Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Century Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of CCS opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.17. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.