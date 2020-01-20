Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of MS opened at $57.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 547,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.