Research Analysts Set Expectations for Willdan Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Willdan Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Willdan Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WLDN. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of WLDN opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of 139.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willdan Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

