Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

1/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $264.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $219.00.

1/9/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

1/8/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

12/16/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $249.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

