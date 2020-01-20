Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of RECN stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.17. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 104.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

