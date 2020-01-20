ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ RETO opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.