Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMV. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 522 ($6.87) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 663.40 ($8.73) on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 637.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.