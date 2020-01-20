RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $192.89 on Friday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $82,676.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,078.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,266 shares of company stock worth $36,801,373. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.