Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROK. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.92.

NYSE:ROK opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.70. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

