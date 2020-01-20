Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 326.09 ($4.29).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 325.70 ($4.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.99. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 440 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

