Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €560.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €637.89 ($741.73).

Rational stock opened at €714.50 ($830.81) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €712.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €656.51. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

