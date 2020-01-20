Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEIR. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,444 ($19.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.19.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.