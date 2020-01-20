Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to a sector performer rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Severn Trent to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,582 ($33.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,588 ($34.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,432.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,202.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

