Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $48.75 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,061,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.