Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

