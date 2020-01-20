Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

