Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Target Price to GBX 155

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 196.79 ($2.59).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.36) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.73. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

