Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $135.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

