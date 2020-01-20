Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.79) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,229.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,335.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

