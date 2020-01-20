S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STBA. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

