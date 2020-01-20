Safestore (LON:SAFE) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Jefferies Financial Group

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Safestore to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 760 ($10.00).

SAFE opened at GBX 780 ($10.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 691.78. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

