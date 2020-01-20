Safestore (LON:SAFE) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Jefferies Financial Group

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Safestore to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 760 ($10.00).
SAFE opened at GBX 780 ($10.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 691.78. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
