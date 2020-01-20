Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.00 ($173.26).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €142.55 ($165.76) on Thursday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €142.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.83.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

