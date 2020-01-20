SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

