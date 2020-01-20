Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 756,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 663,627 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 541,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 463,440 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

