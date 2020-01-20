Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SMIT opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

