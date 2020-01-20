Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.07 ($100.08).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric stock opened at €94.22 ($109.56) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.30.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.