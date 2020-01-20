Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.07 ($100.08).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €94.22 ($109.56) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.30. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.