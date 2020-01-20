SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

SCYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

